Gorakhpur: Professor Meenakshi Narain, a native of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, died on January 1 in Boston city of America. She was the former president of the National Educational Society, the former manager of Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate College, the city's most distinguished advocate, and a prominent social worker.

Meenakshi was born on May 9, 1963, in Gorakhpur. She was a professor of Physics and Chair of the Department of Physics at Brown University. She was associated with the research "on the mystery of life and the origin of the universe" that was going on in Switzerland's Geneva. She was also included in America's 10 leading physics scientists. She was suffering from cancer since 2020. However, she fought the disease with courage for over two years until her death on January 1, 2023.

On Monday, a joint condolence meeting was organised by the National Educational Society in which the management committee, principal, teachers and 10,000 students from Mahatma Gandhi Inter College, Mahatma Gandhi Post Graduate College, Ramnarayan Lal Kanya Inter College and Prakash Narayan Institute of Computer Technology participated in the condolence meeting.