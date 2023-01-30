Bulandshahr: It was a jubilant night at the house of women's Under-19 cricketer Parshavi Chopra. Parshavi from Bulandshahr finished the tournament with 11 scalps from six matches. She is the leading wicket taker for the girls in blue. Chopra family erupted in celebration and burst crackers as the U19 women team which scripted history lifting the first-ever Under-19 T20 World Cup trophy.

Talking to the media, Parshavi's mother, Sheetal Chopra said, "she has made the entire Chopra family proud." She is the only girl child in the family yet she has overtook everyone. Expectations rose but we were happy that she took two wickets. India played well and fielded very well, her mother said.

Gaurav Chopra, Parshavi's father said, "it is a historic win for our country. We are really happy that our girl's team made us and the entire country proud by winning the first-ever U-19 T20 World Cup. I am happy that my daughter is a part of that win. Parshavi performed well. She had made us all proud. The team fielded well in the match."

Third generation Cricketer- Cricket is in our DNA. Parshvi's grandfather played for Zonal, while I and my brother, Parshavi's uncle played club cricket. Parshavi has joined two separate cricket academies so that she can practice cricket every day. It is Parshavi's first step towards success. She has to go a long way. Age is no bar for learning but we are feeling proud today that our daughter is known in the world, he said.

India defeated England by seven wickets in the final of the tournament in Potchefstroom, South Africa. Parshvi Chopra bowled four overs in this match, in which he took two wickets by giving 13 runs.

Also read: BCCI announces Rs 5 crore reward for victorious Women's U-19 T20 squad

Also read: Meet Archana! From losing father to cancer, brother to snake bite to lifting ICC U19 Women T20 World Cup

Also read: ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Star batter Soumya thanks everyone who supported via ETV Bharat