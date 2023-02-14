New Delhi: Ever since the devastating earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, the Indian government has sent relief materials comprising life-saving medicines, protective items and critical care equipment worth over Rs 7 crore to these two affected countries. "India is providing assistance to the two countries in the spirit of its age-old tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. On February 6, when two powerful earthquakes hit Turkiye and Syria, three trucks were loaded with relief materials at the Hindon airbase consisting of life-saving emergency medicine and protective items within 12 hours.

Also read: 'Each tent, each blanket...': Turkey Ambassador's 'Thank You India' note as 'Operation Dost' continues

Trucks started reaching on February 7 and handed over the relief materials to the Indian Air Force (AIF). The consignment consisted of 5,945-tonne emergency relief materials, which included 27-life saving medicines, two kinds of protective items and three categories of critical care equipment worth approximately Rs 2 crore. The consignment left for Syria on the same day.

On February 10, more considerable relief material was arranged for both Turkey and Syria. The consignment for Syriea consisted of 72 critical care drugs, consumables and protective items of 7.3 tonnes worth Rs 1.4 crore. Relief materials sent for Turkey included 14 types of medical and critical care equipment worth Rs 4 crore. Some of the necessary medical items sent to Turkey and Syria include patient monitor cardio VI (100 pieces), syringe pump medvo (100), ventilator (10), enoxaparine 60 mcg injection (6150) and others.