Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Idols installed at an ancient temple here were found desecrated on Wednesday morning, creating an uproar among the local people. Police said an inebriated man vandalised the idols and that he has been taken into custody. Superintendent of Police (city) Piyush Singh said the desecration took place at Shani Dev temple in Ajanta Colony here. An attempt was made to also break open the donation box, he added.

Priest Jagdish first saw the damaged idols of Sai Baba, Ganesh, Shani Dev and other deities when he reached the temple at 6 am, the local people said. Meanwhile, members of Hindu organisations and a large number of students reached the temple and demanded action against the culprits. (PTI)

