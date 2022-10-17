Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The Income Tax department conducted a raid on the Tapan Group in Agra on Monday. Teams of IT officials raided the residence of the owner of the Tapan Group Suresh Chandra Garg and Managing Director Sandeep Garg, the group's office was located in Dayalbagh while the office was in Runkata. Tapan Group makes and sells 'ghee' (clarified butter) for different brands. The Chairman of the Group is Suresh Chandra Garg and the Managing Director is his son Sandeep Garg.

Also read: I-T searches multiple locations in Hyderabad

Apart from Agra, the business of Tapan Group is spread in Rajasthan and Delhi. Official sources said, "The Income Tax team reached Tapan Group's office at Dayalbagh at 10 am on Monday. After entering the office, they closed the main gate and the team also closed the entry and exit points of the office prohibiting the employees from entering.