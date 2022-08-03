Hathras(Uttar Pradesh): In a disturbing incident here, a man had to carry the corpse of his wife on his shoulder and then in a private ambulance in the absence of a government-operated ambulance at the Hathras district hospital. A woman was admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital on Tuesday, but the doctor declared her dead upon arrival. Thereafter, in the absence of a government-operated ambulance, the husband of the deceased woman was purportedly seen in a video, carrying the body on his shoulder.

UP: Lack of ambulance in govt hospitals an alarming issue in Hathras

The husband of the deceased then took the body on his shoulder for some distance to a motorcycle, from where it (body) was supposed to be ferried to Chintapur Badan village in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. In the meantime, some persons on the hospital premises pointed out that the body should be taken in a government-run ambulance.

However, as confirmed by the relative of the deceased, the family could not find a government-operated ambulance on the hospital premises. The relatives were thereafter asked to hire a private ambulance and the body was thus taken to the village of the bereaved family.

Disappointed with the lack of facilities at the hospital, Umesh, the relative of the deceased, while talking to an ETV Bharat correspondent said, "My sister-in-law was sick and we took her to the emergency ward of the hospital, where doctors declared her dead upon arrival. Due to the non-availability of a government-operated ambulance, the body is being transported in a private ambulance. It is unfortunate that they lack even a basic facility such as an ambulance."