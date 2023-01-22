Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh): Asking for a cup of tea from his wife turned out to be a rather dangerous affair for a man in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh. His wife suddenly became violent and stabbed him with a knife on his chest and mouth leaving him injured.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in the Budhnamau village of Fatehgarh Kotwali area in Farrukhabad. The couple's day started with an argument after children spilled some milk in the house.

The victim Nitin asked his wife to give him a cup of tea. But little did he know that she was still fuming because of the earlier argument. Nitin's demand for tea started another argument with his wife.

But this time his wife lost her cool and in a feat of rage stabbed him picked up knife and stabbed him in the chest. Before he could get over the initial shock of the blow, she stabbed him again in the mouth.

Fortunately, Nitin's family members heard his scream and came to his rescue. Amid the commission, his wife fled from the spot with one of their sons. Nitin's mother said that she was in shock after the incident and rushed her son to the district hospital where he is undergoing treatment in critical condition. She also said that they have not lodged a police complaint so far. The couple have been married for 15 years.

" I never expected a small argument to flare up like this. I was in panic seeing my son in such a condition and rushed him to the district hospital. We are yet to lodge a police complaint," said Nitin's mother.