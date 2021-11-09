Lucknow: He was born on December 2, 2016, but his birthday is now celebrated every year on November 8, the anniversary of demonetisation.

This five-year-old was born in most unfortunate circumstances. His father, a labourer, had died weeks before his birth. He was born while his mother was waiting in a bank queue after demonetisation to withdraw money.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav learnt of the circumstances in which the boy was born and immediately extended financial help to his mother. He named the boy as 'Khazanchi' and has now almost adopted the family.

Khazanchi's birthday is celebrated every year by the Samajwadi Party to underline the misfortune that the common man faced due to demonetisation.

Akhilesh Yadav gifted a house in 2017 to Khazanchi's mother in Anantpurwa in Kanpur Dehat. Party leaders have been helping the family ever since.

Khazanchi, now five, apparently does not understand why he is special.

The boy, wearing a red cap, was recently asked to flag off Akhilesh Yadav's Vijay Yatra from Kanpur.

"It was Akhilesh's decision to call him for the yatra. Akhilesh asked the local unit of Kanpur Dehat to invite Khazanchi for waving the flag to start his yatra. He considers him as a special and lucky child," said a party functionary.

On Monday, the party celebrated his birthday on the demonetisation anniversary.

In 2019, Akhilesh had gifted him a bicycle on his birthday.

Last year, Khazanchi's birthday was celebrated at the Samajwadi Party office where he cut a cake. Akhilesh gave him a gift and several other legislators also gave cash.

Khazanchi's mother Sarvesha Devi admits that her son's life changed because of Akhilesh.

"When he was born, I thought he would die but Akhilesh gave us financial help. He and his party keep helping us and Khazanchi, now goes to an anganwadi centre. Even our village has benefitted because of Khazanchi," she said.

Akhilesh, on Tuesday, celebrated Khazanchi's birthday at his party office in Lucknow by feeding a 'laddoo' to the excited boy.

Akhilesh also thanked his party workers who extended 'gifts' to the boy.

IANS