Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): On Wednesday, a team consisting of the District Administration, Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), and the Municipal Corporation initiated the demolition process of the house owned by former Samajwadi Party leader Ahmed's associate and gangster-turned-politician, Khalid Zafar in the Dhumanganj area. During the demolition, the police found two guns and a sword at Zafar's house, which is currently occupied by Atiq Ahmed's wife, Shaista Parveen.

According to official sources, Shaista Parveen had been residing in the house after the murder of Umesh Pal, who was a witness in MLA Raju Pal's murder case. Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem were the prime suspects in the case. Umesh and two gunners were shot in front of his residence in Prayagraj, resulting in the death of Umesh and one of the gunners, Sandeep Nishad, while the other gunner, Raghavendra, is still in critical condition.

The PDA officials claimed that Khalid Zafar's house was built illegally and therefore must be demolished. The house, located in Chakia, Prayagraj, was a two-story building. A list of accused individuals has been compiled, and the PDA will take action against them. The houses of all those who assisted in the murder of Umesh Pal will be destroyed.

Also read: Advocate Umesh Pal murder case: Students union leader held for aiding conspiracy in hit job

The PDA has identified several other illegal houses belonging to accused individuals in various areas of the state, including Teliarganj, Daryabad, Kareli, Chakia, Dhoomanganj, Sulemsarai, Harwara, Jhalwa, Atala, Jayantipur, Sadiyapur, Mundera, Kasari-Masari, Dairashah Ajmal, Mahmadpur, Minhajpur, and Gaddopur. These houses will also be demolished by the PDA. A heavy police force was deployed during the demolition process.

Umesh Pal was brutally murdered in broad daylight on Friday, February 24th in the Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj. Seven assailants unleashed a hail of bullets and hurled bombs at him. The murder became a political controversy because the following day, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was filled with commotion as Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav attempted to hold the state government accountable for Pal's killing.