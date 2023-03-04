Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): In a suspected case of honour killing, a girl was hacked to death by her brother, two cousins and an uncle for her alleged relationship with a boy from another caste. The incident took place in Rampur village under Hafizpur police station limits in the Hapur district on Thursday night. Later, her dead body was cremated by the family.

Three days back, the girl had gone to the police station to seek protection. Police began an investigation into this case and started a search to nab the absconding accused. According to sources, as soon as the girl's family came to know about her relationship, they became furious. The girl went to the police station to seek protection after she sensed a threat from her family.

The police did not pay heed to her report and the girl was killed on Thursday night. However, a villager informed the police about the incident after which an investigation was begun into the matter. Varun Mishra, Circle Officer, Pilkhuwa, said, "watchman Dinesh of the village informed police about the incident and registered a case against three brothers and an uncle of the deceased. All four accused are absconding from the village. The police have registered a murder case against all four accused."

The accused have been identified as the girl's brother Arun, cousins Anuj and Chhatru, and uncle Dhiru. The police officials are investigating the matter and a search has also begun to nab the accused, Mishra added. The villagers accused the police officials of neglecting the victim's complaint. They said that had the police taken timely action, the girl would not have been killed.

