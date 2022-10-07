Aligarh: A Muslim student reportedly thrashed a Hindu student and forced him to raise the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan while threatening him with a gun at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh.

The Hindu student has been identified as Saket Kumar from Karanvash village of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. He is a first-year student pursuing a Master of Technology course at the university. The Muslim student, Rehwar, also forced the victim to remove the Kalava (religious band). On resisting, Saket was also allegedly attacked with a knife.

According to SP Kuldeep Gunawat, "Saket was in the Suleiman hall of the AMU when the incident took place. Rehwar was in an inebriated condition when he forced the victim to remove the Kalava. He also forced him to hail Pakistan and threatened him with a gun. Saket also said the accused had threatened his sister to wear a hijab," he added.

The SP said an investigation is underway and action will be taken on the basis of the complaint lodged.