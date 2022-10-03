Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 50-year-old man, playing the role of Hanuman in a Ramlila, died on stage during his performance in Salempur village of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district. Ram Swaroop, suffered a heart attack during his performance and died on Saturday night. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

"During Ramlila's presentation, soon after the tail of Hanuman was set afire, Ram Swaroop, who was playing the character, slumped to the ground and died within a minute. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead," an official said. Ram Swaroop's wife Anusuiya and other family members were present when the incident took place.

Village head Gulab said Ram Swaroop used to ferry a cart to make his living. "He is survived by his wife and two-year-old daughter, Roopa," he said. The family performed the last rites of the body on Sunday evening without informing the police. Station house officer, Dhata, Praveen Kumar said the incident had come to his notice and a police team would visit the village to investigate the matter. (IANS)