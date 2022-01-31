Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): BJP's ally Apna Dal (S) candidate Haider Ali Khan on Monday accused Abdullah Azam Khan of attempting to kill him "in the same way" as his grandfather was killed in a road accident.

During the press conference that he held at his residence, Haider alleged that in 2017, Abdullah Azam Khan - the son of SP candidate and MP Azam Khan - had opened fire at him, but he survived the attack narrowly.

Haider was responding to Abdullah Azam's statement in which he claimed there was a threat to his life from the candidates of the Swar and Sadar assembly.

Like Azam, Haider too demanded security from the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as a CBI inquiry into the "murder" of his grandfather. "For the past few days, the opposition has been alleging that Abdullah Azam Khan's life is under threat because of me. But the reality is that it took me a lot of courage to come forward and say what I am saying," Haider Ali khan alias Hamza Mian said.

"Mickey Mian Saheb, who was my grandfather, who died in a road accident in 1992, has greatly benefitted Azam Khan in a political sense. The truck involved in the accident was also stolen. The FIR in the case was registered just a week ago, and when the truck was found, its engine number, chassis number, everything was erased. This is a clear attempt of destroying the evidence, implying that it wasn't a mere accident but a clear attempt to kill him, which they succeeded at. I am trying to get a CBI inquiry initiated in the matter," he said.

Ahead of the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Rampur constituency is experiencing a dangerously tense atmosphere with the candidates accusing each other of attempts to murder. The repercussions of these kinds of accusations may turn the tables for the candidates based on the sympathies they may receive from the voters.

