Varanasi: In a significant development, The Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, one among the complainants in the Gyanvapi mosque case, on Saturday announced handing over the power of attorney to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as the main party in all cases filed by the organization with regard to the Shringar Gauri controversy.

"The power of attorney for all the cases filed by Vishwa Vaidik Sanatan Sangh in the Gyanvapi issue will be handed over to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The legal formalities to this end will be completed by November 15," said Sangh chief Jitendra Singh Bisen.

A Varanasi fast-track court will deliver its verdict on November 9 regarding a plea seeking permission to worship a 'Shivling' claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The initial suit was filed on May 24 by Kiran Singh, General Secretary of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh. The demands, at the time, were a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi mosque, handing over the mosque complex to Sanatan Sangh, and permission to offer prayers.

The suit was transferred to the fast track court the next day, with Varanasi District Magistrate, Police Commissioner, Anjuman Intezamia committee which manages the mosque complex, and the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust being made respondents.

Meanwhile, November 2 has been selected as the date for the hearing of a plea by the Hindu side which sought the survey of two underground chambers inside the mosque complex.