Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali will visit the Taj Mahal during his tour to India to attend the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) being organised in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The district administration along with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has started preparations for the visit of the Guyana President's visit.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the this PBD convention at Indore. The theme of the this edition is 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal'. This convention is being organised at a physical venue for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guyana President Mohammed Irfaan Ali, the chief guest at this event, reached India on Sunday. During his visit, he will travel to six cities - Delhi, Indore, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Mumbai and Agra.

Dr. Rajkumar Swarnakar, ASI's Superintending Archaeologist said, "Preparations have begun for Guyana President's visit to Mughal-era mausoleum on January 11. The Prez will reach here by 4:30 pm on Wednesday, but the tourists will be barred from entering the premises of the monument after 2 pm."

The officials of the district administration said, "the President of Guyana will reach Agra Kheria Airport at 4 pm by a special aircraft. He is scheduled to reach the Taj Mahal premises by 4:30 pm. After visiting the Taj Mahal in the evening, he will leave for Delhi. The ASI department has been informed about the VIP's visit and they have started their preparations for the same."