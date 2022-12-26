Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Bollywood actor Govinda, along with his wife Sunita Ahuja, reached the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi to seek blessings of the Lord on Monday. The couple offered heir prayers wishing for happiness, peace and prosperity. Temple priests Teknarayan and Ankit Bharti performed puja for the couple. The couple also visited the corridor premises of the temple. Govinda also interacted with his fans there and took photographs with them. The temple administration offered prasad to the couple. Govinda, along with his wife, also visited the Annapurna temple to offer prayers.

Actors are often seen visiting religious and holy places. While there are many such spots in India, Uttar Pradesh’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple is a famous spiritual destination, which is visited by lakhs of people, including Bollywood celebrities, from time to time. Recently, Ajay Devgn visited the temple in Varanasi. The actor took to Instagram to share his picture of offering prayers in the temple.