Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): In a rather unusual sight at a police station, a wanted criminal in Uttar Pradesh carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest surrendered to the police with a placard that read, "I am surrendering, don't shoot me".

The incident took place in stathe Gonda district on Tuesday afternoon. The criminal was identified as Gautam Singh, accused in the kidnapping of a local businessman. According to the police, on March 8, a local businessman, Sheel Prakash alias Bablu Gupta was kidnapped from Karanpur in the Chhapia police station area of ​​the district. The kidnappers had also demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh.

Taking prompt action, police launched a manhunt and arrested three accused, Rinku, Rajkumar Yadav and Zubair Ali. However, the fourth accused Singh was absconding. As the police were investigating the case, Singh along with his brother appeared in Gonda police station with his brother carrying the placard.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gonda Superintendent of Police, Santosh Kumar Mishra said," Singh is wanted in an abduction case. He was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He was legally arrested after he appeared in the police station with the placard." The police, the SP said, have started the legal proceedings. "The government is very strict about the criminals. They will not be spared under any circumstances," he said.

