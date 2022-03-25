Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the Hijab controversy, Government Girls Inter College at Shahmina Road in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow allegedly stopped a Muslim girl from appearing for the the state board exam on Thursday as she was wearing Hijab. However, after the protests from the girl and her parents, she was allowed to appear for the exam after proper checking. The girl was appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Board Exam that began on March 24 and will end on April 12.

Similarly, a girl student at Hanuman Prasad Rastogi Inter College, Lucknow was allegedly allowed to enter the examination centre only after taking off her hijab. The incidents came to light after the girls complained at one of the Control rooms set up by the administration for the smooth conduct of the board exams.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on the issue, an official on condition of anonymity, said that instructions have been given to ensure compliance with the rules of the board at all the centres. He also said that there are many rules about the exams which have not been properly clarified by the UP Board.

READ: Karnataka: Hijabi student creates history by winning 16 gold medals