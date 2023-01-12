Bijnor(Uttar Pradesh): An eight-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by a 10-year-old boy at a farm in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Wednesday. The girl informed her parents about the incident, police said.

The victim's family rushed to the police station and filed a complaint about the incident. "A farmer hails from a village in the Dhampur police station area, had gone to work on the farm with his wife. During this, the girl also followed them. Suddenly, on the way, a 10-year-old boy from the village took the girl to another field and raped her. The victim girl reached home and informed her parents about the rape," the complaint reads.

On receiving the complaint, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. SP East, Dharam Singh said, "On January 11, the victim's father had informed police about the rape of the girl. After this, the police reached the spot and investigated the matter. The victim girl has been sent for a medical check examination. The investigation is being done on the basis of the complaint filed."

"Police is interrogating the accused boy. Based on the medical reports, the boy has been produced to the juvenile court and will be sent to a juvenile home. The investigation is underway," Singh said.

