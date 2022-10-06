Mainpuri: A youth allegedly strangulated a girl to death after raping her inside her house on Wednesday in Bhogaon police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, police said. The accused is absconding even as police launched a man-hunt to nab him. According to police, the accused Pushpendra Lodhi (25), a resident of the village, entered the house and raped the girl, a 19-year-old BSc second-year student by taking her hostage.

Also read: Bihar: Minor girl critical after gang-rape in Muzaffarnagar

Her father had gone to Mainpuri and her mother to Agra for work. It is alleged that when the girl threatened to complain, he assaulted her and strangled her, which led to her death. The accused later hanged her body from a noose and escaped after closing the door of the house from outside. The younger sister of the victim later raised a hue and cry after which locals rushed to the spot and informed the police. Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit reached the spot with a team and launched a probe. A team of dog squad and forensic experts were also called in while the body has been sent for post-mortem. The accused fled the village while police launched a man-hunt to nab him.