Azamgarh: Police arrested two men for allegedly abducting and gangraping a minor girl on Wednesday in the Rani Ki Sarai police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the girl was sleeping on the verandah of her house. Meanwhile, two men arrived and when she tried to scream, they shut her mouth. They forcibly took her to a secluded place and raped her. After being released by the accused, the girl informed her family members about the incident. Police reached the spot on the information of the victim's brother.

Additional SP Shailendra Lal said, "Both the accused are being taken into custody and interrogated. The victim and the accused are residents of the same village. A medical examination of the girl is being done. Further action will be taken after the report is received."