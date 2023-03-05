Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): A minor girl fell to health from a rooftop after being mauled and chased by a pack of monkeys in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Her family members said that the girl died on the spot after falling from the roof of her maternal grandmother's home. The family members have cremated her body.

Locals said that the 13-year-old girl called Riya, a resident of Sinauli village under Chhaprauli police station area used to live in her maternal grandfather's house in the Jotwali are of the Baghpat district. She was doing some work on the terrace on Sunday when suddenly a pack of monkeys surrounded and attacked her.

The aggressive primates mauled the girl inflicting serious injuries, locals said adding that in a bid to escape from the monkeys, she tried to run away from the spot. " But the monkeys chased her. while attempting to flee from the animals the girl accidentally fell from the roof and died on the spot," locals said.

Speaking to reporters, the girl's maternal uncle Shekhar said that they were sleeping at the time of the incident and found the girl's body on the ground after they woke up. He also said that there were severe injuries on the girl's body inflicted by the monkeys.

" My wife was also attacked by monkeys. We are living in constant fear of those animals. It will be a matter of great relief for us if monkeys go away from our village so that we can live in peace," he added.

Speaking in a similar vein, another resident of the village Subhash Nain said there have been frequent incidents of villagers being attacked and injured by monkeys. He also said that the girl fell from the roof in panic after being attacked by monkeys. " We have repeatedly urged government officials to address the issue of frequent attacks by monkeys but to no avail. Our appeal has fallen on deaf ears as so far no concrete action has been taken by the administration to resolve the issue," he added.