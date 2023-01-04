Another girl dragged under car, this time in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh): In another shocking incident similar to the Delhi hit-and-run case, a high-speed car hit a girl student and dragged her for more than 200 metres in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Wednesday. The victim was admitted to the district hospital in Kaushambi.

The incident happened on January 01, eerily similar to the Delhi case that happened early morning that day. The girl student who was on her bicycle was hit by the car at Devkharpur village and was dragged roughly 200 meters under the vehicle. The Kotwali Police have filed charges against the driver who fled the scene after the collision. He was also injured in the mishap, according to reports, and is being treated at Prayagraj.

The girl suffered grievous injuries to her face, chest, and back. Doctors say that her one hand and one leg are fractured. Quoting the complainant, the police said due to the crash, the girl got stuck onto the wheel of the car along with the bicycle and was dragged for about 200 meters. The accident occurred when the girl was on her way to attend computer classes.

The incident happened hours after the horrific Delhi case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed when her scooty was hit by a car and dragged for 12 kilometres in the national capital on Sunday. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

The case shook the entire country as details emerged of how the victim was dragged under the vehicle as the five accused kept on driving early morning on new year. The horrid scene captured by CCTV cameras brought to the fore the woman's painful end. The victim's autopsy revealed the woman had multiple blunt force injuries including fractures on her skull and multiple lacerations across her body.