Pratapgarh: A girl from the Fatanpur police station area of ​​Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped by her friend and two of his accomplices in the Gajeda forest area of Delhupur police station limits on Friday. Police arrested two of the accused while the third is absconding. As per the victim's aunt, a boy identified as Shivam Saroj took her niece to the forest, along with two boys, already standing in the forest, he gang-raped the girl.

The girl's aunt said the accused also made a video of the incident and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. She said after the incident, the accused fled, leaving the girl in an unconscious state. On seeing the girl on the roadside, the villagers informed the police about the incident.

The police, who reached the spot, admitted the girl to the Women's Medical College Hospital where she was undergoing treatment. Police personnel have been deployed on the hospital premises. The victim's father alleged that the police are not allowing him to meet his daughter and demanded justice. CO Raniganj Vinay Sahni said that the case was registered against the girl's friend and two unknown youths based on a complaint lodged by the relatives of the victim and added that two accused have been arrested. The third accused is absconding in the case. The police launched a man-hunt to nab the accused.