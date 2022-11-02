Hathras (UP): A girl has been allegedly gang raped by five youth in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras even as police have registered a case in the incident. In the complaint lodged in the Sadabad police station, the girl's father alleged that on October 10, the five youth committed the offence on his daughter. When she was returning from her tuition classes, the accused kidnapped her and took her to the nearby college premises where they gang-raped her after sedating her, the father complained.

Also read: Three held over gangrape of 16-yr-old girl in Tripura

Not stopping at that, the accused also shot a video of the offence and made it go viral. They threatened to kill her family members if she told anyone about the sexual assault, her father said. Police on Tuesday registered a case against the five accused from the village for wrongful restraint, use of an intoxicating substance, gang-rape and criminal intimidation, besides sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012.