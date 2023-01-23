Ghaziabad woman making reels on elevated path

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: An 'Insta reel' of a woman performing a catwalk and giving 'flying kisses' on Uttar Pradesh's Raj Nagar elevated Expressway in Ghaziabad district has gone viral on social media. On Sunday, she was found sashaying down the road. She was also seen sitting on the bonnet of her pink Maruti Suzuki car.

The woman hardly cared about the surroundings while she was striking postures and making gestures for her short video. Police took cognisance of the video and booked the woman on three counts. One - without written permission of state government racing and trials of speed in any public place as provided for under section 189 of Motor Vehicles Act 1988. Two, disobedience of any direction lawful given by the authority, and three, violation of prescribed standards in relation to air pollution, the fine notice slapped on her read.

Poonam Mishra, ACP, Sahibabdad zone in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, said, "The video was in circulation on social media. The woman along with her car has been identified. A complaint was filed on behalf of the police and thereafter a case was registered. I was also told by the traffic police that they have traced the registration number of the car and also imposed a fine of Rs 17,000 on the owner of the vehicle."

According to locals, Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar elevated pathway has, nowadays, become a hotspot for short video reel-making enthusiasts. Police's strict warnings to these did not yield desired results as many still continue to make videos in the middle of the road. They do not pay heed to police, a local road user said.