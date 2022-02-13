Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Water in the River Ganga, which is considered holy, has reportedly turned black in colour after which the authorities have started investigation into the development.

In the last few days, pictures of the Ganga waters turning black went viral creating a stir. Now the discolouration was reported at Manikarnika Ghat, Ganga Mahal Ghat, Mir Ghat and Dashaswamedh Ghat. The local water corporation has now asked the technical team to investigate the matter even as the sewage from the factories along the river banks is being attributed for the pollution.



SK Ranjan, project management pollution control unit of the water corporation, confirmed that the technical team has been asked to take the water samples for investigation. Locals said that a sewer pump has been defunct because of the road being built near Vishwanath Dham, which has led to the pollution of water in the Ganga with the situation getting worse by the day. But, Ranjan refuted the claim saying that the pump is running and it has nothing to do with it.

“Water may be black due to technical reasons. Only after the investigation something can be said,” he added. Due to the blackening of the water of the Ganges, there is a lot of resentment among the visitors and the Panda community living on the ghats.

Local priests said that the water is not suitable for bathing. They said that the sewage from the nearby nullahs has spilled into the river while the government claims that the nullahs are closed.