Aligarh (UP): Half-day at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of the Aligarh Muslim University on Friday for offering "Namaz" has been called off by the college administration. From now onwards Saturday will be a half day. Professor Rakesh Bhargava, Principal, NNMC confirmed the development.

He also said that the decision which put a stop to a 60-year-old tradition is taken in view of the the low attendance of staff on Friday causing inconvenience to the patients visiting the medical college on Friday. However, the OPD in the Medical College will remain open only till 11:30 am on Friday.

The decision comes following the National Medical Commission team to the campus on Friday which witnessed low attendance, as most of the staff had gone citing Namaz. Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College was inaugurated in 1962 as part of the Aligarh Muslim University by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.