Agra: As per a nationwide directive issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), entry to the iconic Taj Mahal and other centrally protected monuments including Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, Akbar's Tomb in Sikandra, Itmad-ud-Daulah will be free for tourists on Saturday to mark the annual World Heritage week from November 19 to 25.

Speaking to the media, Agra Tourist Welfare Chamber secretary Vishal Sharma said since World Heritage week is starting on Saturday, large crowds of tourists are expected at the monuments. In such a situation, he urged tourism organizations to come forward and assist the security agencies and local police in managing the crowd.

"On November 19, the first day of World Heritage Week, the entry of tourists to the Taj Mahal is free. However, they will have to buy a ticket to visit the main mausoleum of the Taj Mahal. The price of the ticket for Indian tourists is Rs 50 while it is Rs 1100 for foreign tourists," said Raj Kumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI, Agra Circle.

"During World Heritage week, several programs will be held at these monuments. On the first day, the program will start from Diwan-e-Aam of Agra Fort and the closing ceremony of the program will be held at Panch Mahal in Fatehpur Sikri. There will be a cleanliness drive, drawing, painting, quiz competitions, and other cultural programs," he said.