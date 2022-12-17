Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): The UP police on Saturday registered a case against two men from Odisha for duping the people of Rs 50 lakhs on the pretext of sending them abroad. Vikas Verma, a resident of Kushinagar district, lodged a complaint against Travel World and said that the company was operated from an apartment in Mohaddipur by Subrata Kumar Polo and R Rabani, residents of Hillapatan in Odisha.

The company has taken Rs 50,000 from each candidate and also conducted two fake interviews in November. On December 15, when Vikas reached the company to collect his passport and visa, he found that the two owners of the company fled. SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said that the police, during the investigation, broke into the accused's office and recovered around 50 passports of the candidates and the accused fled with the money.

When the police tracked the accused's mobile phone, it was found in the bushes near the railway line. The police lodged a case and also started a probe into the incident. The police also ensured to nab the accused at the earliest.