Sitapur: Four members of a family died in their sleep here apparently due to suffocation after they left a gas heater on inside their room overnight, police said on Sunday. The matter came to light after a milkman knocked on the door of the family's house in the Jhajjar locality on Sunday morning, but no one answered, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Asif (35), who worked as a clerk in a local madrassa, his wife Shagufta (32), and their children Zaid (3) and Mayra (2). Circle Officer (CO) Bisva Abhishek Pratap said, "The family went to sleep on Saturday night with a gas heater in their room. They were suffocated when the gas leaked from the heater and were found dead on Sunday morning."

Also read: Man dies by suicide with two children in Karnataka over debts

Local residents informed the police after a milkman knocked on the door of the family house in the morning, but no one answered, he said. Pratap further said, "Police personnel reached the spot and broke open the door, and found all the family members lying on a bed. They were rushed to the Bisva community health centre where the doctor declared them brought dead."