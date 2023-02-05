Gorakhpur: Four members of a family died after a major fire broke out at their residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Devkali of the Gola police station area. The deceased have been identified as Indra Bahadur (42), a vegetable shop owner, his wife Sushila Devi (38), daughter Chandni (10), and son Aryan (8), he said.

The villagers after seeing smoke billowing out of the house broke open the door and found the charred bodies of Bahadur, Sushila and their children, he said. The locals informed the police about the incident. The villager said that the couple used to fight over petty issues and the husband first killed his wife their children and then killed himself, the police said. According to locals, Indra had taken a loan and was being harassed for not being able to repay it. Hence, the couple used to fight over the loan repayment. It could be a reason behind the incident, the locals said.

Also read: Jharkhand HC takes cognizance of Dhanbad apartment fire

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Gaurav Grover said, "We received the information from the locals that a couple and their children died in a fire. The bodied have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem and the relatives of the deceased have been informed. The investigation about the matter is underway."

Earlier, a father and his daughter were burnt alive in a fire at Mecheda in the East Medinipur district of West Bengal. The deceased father-daughter duo was sleeping in a hut. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, the locals suspected that the blaze was triggered by sparks from a cooking oven at one of the houses.