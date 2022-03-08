Lalitpur: Four people were killed and two others injured after a speeding car rammed into a tree in Mehrauni area of Lalitpur district, on Tuesday. At the time of the incident, six people were travelling in the car when the driver lost his control over steering.

Circle Officer, Mehrauni, Keshav Nath said, "police received information that a horrific road accident has happened near Ajan Tiraha under Mehrauni police station limits and the condition of the car occupants is critical. Immediately the police team rushed to the spot but by then four people had died. Injured were rushed to the hospital." Dead bodies are been taken into possession and sent for post-mortem, the matter is being investigated, the official said.

