Lucknow: Four people died in two separate road accidents in Agra and Rae Bareli respectively in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night. Over 14 others were injured, officials said. Late on Friday night, a car collided with a tree near village Palia on Agra-Fatehabad road leading to on spot death of three travelers, while two were injured.

CO Saurabh Singh and in-charge Inspector Alok Kumar Singh reached the spot. The in-charge inspector said that the driver was driving rashly due to which the car went out of control and hit the tree. The deceased have been identified as Arshad Ali, Shahabuddin and Nahim. One Nahim and Waqas have been injured in the accident.

All the travelers are residents of Jatavpuri in Firozabad. In the second accident, a tractor and a roadways bus collided on the Banda Bahraich National Highway under Bachhrawan police station area of ​​Rae Bareli in which one person died while 12 passengers were injured. Police reached the spot and admitted the injured to CHC Bachhrawan for treatment.

Four injured are said to be critical and were referred to the district hospital. District Magistrate Mala Srivastava reached the district hospital and order immediate treatment of the injured.