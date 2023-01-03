Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename four bus stations in each district after the martyrs of the freedom struggle. The government directed all the District Magistrates to prepare a list of martyrs so that the bus stations will be renamed after the martyrs. The four stations that are to be renamed are Charbagh bus station, Kaiserbagh bus station, Alambagh bus stand, and Awadh bus station in Lucknow.

Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Sanjay Kumar said, "Bus stations will be named after the names of the martyrs, who contributed to the freedom of the country. The names of four bus stations of Lucknow have been decided, and soon these bus stations will be named after the martyrs."

Alambagh bus station will be named after the freedom fighter Uda Devi, the Kaiserbagh bus station will be named as Begum Hazrat Mahal bus station, Charbagh Bus Station will be named as Krantikari Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil Bus Station and the Awadh Bus Station will be renamed as Thakur Roshan Singh Bus Station.