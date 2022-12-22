Sitapur: Police arrested six people, including four Brazilian nationals, for allegedly converting hundreds of people in a programme organised at a church in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Police also started proceedings to get the visas of four Brazilian nationals cancelled. A police officer said that the four foreigners, including David and his wife, had come to Lucknow as tourists.

However, the accused David and his wife converted about 400 people, who were offering prayers in the church located between Sahabajpur Pokhara of Sadarpur police station area on Sunday. One Naimish Gupta, a resident of the village informed the police about the matter. The police reached the spot and detained the four foreign nationals, including David. The police also registered a case against David and his wife. SP Dhule Sushil Chandrabhan has formed a team under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh to investigate the case of the conversion of 400 people in Sitapur.