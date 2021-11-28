Lucknow: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled to be held in 2022, many Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders including former SP MLA from Ghazipur and minister in the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government, Vijay Mishra have joined BJP in the presence of state party president Swatantra Dev Singh in Lucknow on Sunday.

Leaders including Deputy CM Dr. Dinesh Sharma, former state president Dr. Laxmi Kant Vajpayee, State Vice President Dayashankar Singh were also present on this occasion.

Former minister in SP government Jai Narayan Tiwari, BSP leader Manoj Diwakar from Kanpur, former BSP district president Jagdev, former IAS Ashok Kumar Singh, former Congress MLA Ram Shiromani Shukla, BSP leader Dharmendra Pandey from Unnao, former BSP MLA from Auraiya Madan Gautam, social worker Kunwar Abhimanyu Singh were among the other leaders who joined the Saffron party today.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh said that being influenced by the nationalist policies and development works of PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath, eminent people of the society have joined the party today. Adding further, he said the only objective of the political party is to serve the poor, develop the state and curb hooliganism.

It's the misfortune of the country and the state that dynasty politics is thriving. Parties have deviated from the goal of development across the state as they are focused on the benefits of their families. Only BJP does politics of service and development of the society. It serves Dalits, poor and underprivileged in society. The rest of the parties are unable to think beyond their family welfare.

While speaking over the tweet of former state CM Akhilesh Yadav about the cancellation of TET exam, the state president said, there used to be corruption in the SP government, while Yogi government is providing jobs with transparency.

