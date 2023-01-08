Kolkata: Former Governor of West Bengal, Bihar and two other states Keshari Nath Tripathi passed away at Prayagraj on Sunday. He was 88. He had been a three-time speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly. Tripathi was hospitalised for a fractured hand as well as old-age-related ailments and breathing issues. He was in the ICU for a short while. Thereafter his condition improved following which he was brought home. He breathed his last at 5 am on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his sorrow on Twitter. He described him as the key man in building the BJP in UP. "Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well-versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Tripathi was born on November 10, 1934, in Allahabad. He served as the Governor of West Bengal from July 2014 to July 2019. Prior to this, he worked as the Governor of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram. He was elected as a member of the UP legislative assembly six times. He had also been a Cabinet minister of institutional finance and sales tax in the state during the Janata Party regime from 1977 to 1979.