Hardoi: Daughters-in-law of several villages of the Ahirori block of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district have left their in-laws' houses and returned to their parents' houses after being troubled by the menace of flies. Meanwhile, single men in the villages are finding it difficult to find brides as no one is ready to get married to a place full of houseflies.

As many as 10 villages of Ahirori block have been troubled by flies. Due to this, there was a rift within the married life of many individuals staying there. The people living there have discovered it tough to eat, sit, bathe and even sleep at night. "Flies have made our lives very difficult. They attack us while we eat and sleep. This is the season of marriage, but after the invasion of flies, no one is ready to get married here," said a local.

Also read: Odisha village drowns in Red Ant deluge

The villages have become home to swarms of flies after a commercial poultry farm was established in the area in 2014. The production started in 2017 and the situation worsened as the number of flies increased to thousands. Residents of the villages have complained about this matter to the local administration, however, the result is the same as before. The people of Badhaiyan Purwa village are mostly infested with flies. The other villages include Kuyian, Patti, Dahee, Salempur, Fatehpur, Jhal Purwa, Naya Gaon, Deoriya, and Ekghara.