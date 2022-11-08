Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a five-year-old child died after accidentally falling into a pot of boiling lentils prepared for the feast of his Mundan ceremony. This incident is from Karanpur Scutari village of Saidangali police station area.

Bharat Singh Khadagvanshi had his son Sushil's mundan ceremony performed at Ganga Ghat on Sunday, for which he organized a feast. The food was kept in huge vessels in a room. Celebrations soon turned into mourning when Sushil entered the same room and fell into the hot pot of lentils.

The family members rushed him to a private hospital in the city. But, doctors referred him to Meerut, stating the condition was critical. Sushil succumbed to injuries while being taken to Meerut.