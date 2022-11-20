Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): A local court in Ballia district sentenced five people, including two women, to life in prison in a six-year-old murder case, a court official said on Sunday. According to the prosecution, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Narendra Pal Rana on Saturday convicted Loha Ram, Devendra Ram, Jitendra Ram, Shivkumar Devi, and Geeta and imposed on them a fine of Rs 25,000 each.

Another accused Birbal had died during the trial. The five were convicted for killing Maliram, 55, of Chachaya village on March 7, 2016. According to the FIR lodged with the police, Maliram was in his farm when six people in the same village battered him with wooden sticks and iron rods, leading to his death.

On the complaint of Maliram's son, a case was registered at Nagra Police Station against Loha, Devendra, Jitendra, Birbal, Shivkumari, and Geeta under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. After the investigation, police filed a charge sheet against all the six accused in the court. (PTI)

