Rae Bareli: Five people from the same family were killed when a speeding truck overturned on their moving car on the intervening night of Tuesday/Wednesday. The accident was reported on the Rae Bareli-Prayagraj highway.

The police officials rushed to the spot as soon as the accident was reported. Two of the five deceased were children, while three more persons have been critically injured in the accident. The deceased were identified as Rakesh Agarwal, 45, his wife Sonam Agarwal, 35, sister-in-law Ruchika and children Reyansh and Raisa.

According to reports, the family had gone out for dinner at a Dhaba and were returning home when the truck, laden with ash, tried to overtake the car and overturned on it. The car and its occupants were crushed under it, and it took quite some time to remove the truck and bring out the bodies. The injured were admitted to a hospital while the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

