Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh): At least five people died and six others were seriously injured when a three-storey house collapsed in Mohalla Roza Arjan near Badi Masjid area here around midnight on Thursday.

According to reports, the family members were sleeping when the house collapsed. The local people started evacuating the trapped persons and the injured have been admitted to the hospital.

After receiving the informtion about the mishap, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Sahni reached the spot and initiated relief and rescue operation.

The deceased were identified as Azimullah, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjeeda, Miswah and Mohammad Saif. The condition of the injured persons is said to be critical.

Police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot soon after the accident and started rescue work, which continued even after midnight.

