Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Four women and a kid were killed, while five others were seriously injured in a horrific road accident that took place near the Handia police station area on Thursday. According to police, a Tavera car rammed into an electric pole killing five people on the spot. People in the vicinity immediately alerted the police officials who then reached the site of the accident and took cognizance of the matter.

As informed by the probing officials, the accident happened when a Tavera car heading towards Vindhyachal hit an electric pole after the driver lost his control over the steering. The deceased have been identified as Rekha (45), Rekha (32), Krishna Devi (70), Kavita (36), and Kumari Ojas (1). Whereas the injured have been identified as Umesh (33), Priya (30), Gotu (12), Rishabh (26), and the driver Irshad. All of them belong to Gan Shivgarh. The injured are currently receiving treatment at the CHC Upardaha Hospital.

A A Aggarwal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Gangapar that the post-mortem of the dead is underway. "The administration and the police will extend all kinds of help to the affected families," he reassured.