Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Five persons including two women died on Sunday when the car they were traveling in rammed into the back of a stationary dumper from behind on the Purvanchal Expressway in the Akhand Nagar area of Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Sources in the district administration said that the deceased were all heading for Sasaram in Bihar from Delhi AIIMS. They further revealed that when they reached the Akhand Nagar area of Sultanpur at around 11.45 am, their car collided with a dumper from behind due to overspeeding killing all five passengers on the spot.

District officials said that the deceased among which there were three women and two men were all residents of Sasaram in Bihar. They went to Delhi AIIMS for the treatment of a child in the family and were returning to Bihar at the time of the accident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, DM Jasjit Kaur and SP Somen Verma reached the spot to take stock of the situation. The accident resulted in severe traffic congestion on the Purvanchal Expressway and traffic movement became normal only after the police removed the two damaged vehicles.

Speaking to reporters DM Jasjit Kaur said that the car was heading to Bihar from Delhi. " Construction work was going on on the expressway. The car rammed into the dumper from behind due to overspeeding killing all the passengers on the spot. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the relatives of the deceased have been informed," added Kaur.