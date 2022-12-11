Kanpur: The Kanpur Police Commissionerate on Sunday nabbed five Bangladeshi nationals with fake Aadhaar cards and other documents, foreign currency, including Rs 14.56 lakhs. The five accused have been identified as Rizwan Mohammed, his Indian-origin wife, Hina Khalid, Khalid Majeed, Rukhsar Rizwan and a juvenile delinquent, said Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari. Addressing the media, Tiwari said Rizwan married an Indian-origin woman and when he was questioned on how did he take his wife to Bangladesh, Rizwan said that he reached West Bengal via Delhi and then trespassed into Bangladesh.

Tiwari said during the interrogation it was found that SP MLA Irfan Solanki and SP councillor Mannu Rehman had helped them in procuring residence proof certificates proving them as Indian nationals. The police lodged a case against the accused and they will be produced in the court soon, Tiwari added.