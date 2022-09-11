Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): An FIR was registered against five persons on Sunday for the gang-rape of a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. The incident took place under the Mohammadi Police Station limits late on Saturday night. Later, she was admitted to the Lakhimpur district hospital, informed ASP Arun Kumar Singh.

At around 9 pm on Saturday, the minor went out of her house to relieve herself. It is at this point that the accused got hold of the former and raped her in turns. On learning about the incident, family members of the minor reported the incident to the police, Singh noted."The minor was sent for a medical examination and her condition is stated to be stable. Later, in her statement to the Magistrate, she named four persons as the accused.

Her brother, however, named five persons in the incident in his statement to the police. These five have been detained and are being interrogated. A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the IPC as well as POCSO Act," the ASP noted. The accused have been identified as Nikhil, Jairam, Pushpendra, Vimal and Pawan.