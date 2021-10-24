Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh has reported the first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur on Saturday after MM Ali, a Warrant Officer at Air Force Station, has tested positive for the virus. The officer has been admitted to the Airforce Hospital.

MM Ali was suffering from fever for the last few days following which he was admitted to the hospital. After which the hospital sent his sample to Pune. The hospital received the sample report on Saturday which confirmed the infection with the virus.

After the confirmation of the infection, a team of experts from Delhi reached Kanpur. Samples of those who came in contact with the patient have also been sent for examination. 10 teams have been constituted for the prevention of Zika spread.

DM Visakh has called a meeting of health experts of Air Force Hospital, GSVM Medical College, Ursala, Dufferin, Kanshi Ram Hospital.

A team of administration and health department also inspected the residence of the patient and other places. The team has also taken preventive steps to control the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, a team of the Municipal Corporation has been instructed for fogging and the spray of mosquito repellent.

DM Visakh said, "Zika Virus has been confirmed in the patient. This is the first case of UP. Preventive measures are being taken."

