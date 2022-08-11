Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): The Police Department has started preparations to tighten the noose around policeman Manoj Kumar, after he questioned the quality of food of the police line's mess publicly in a viral video. The social media cell of the police issued a press note describing the constable as habitually quarrelsome and claimed that this constable has been punished 15 times before.

Manoj Kumar, posted in the summons cell of the court, had created a ruckus on Wednesday over the quality of food there. The constable had protested on the highway with a plate of food, questioning the quality of the food received from the mess of the police line. The cop alleged that the food they get from the mess 'cannot be eaten even by the dogs. The rotis are raw and dry. And there is nothing else in the pulses except water'.

The constable also alleged that he complained about the matter to the authorities, but instead of giving him good food, he was being threatened with dismissal. After this uproar by the constable, there was a lot of humiliation of the Police Department. A video regarding the matter is going viral on social media.

In this regard, late night, the social media cell of the SSP has informed that the constable is undisciplined and has been absent many times before without any information. The soldier has also been punished 15 times, which is recorded in the character register of the soldier. The investigation of the conduct of the constable has been handed over to the Circle Officer Line, while the investigation of the quality of the food case was handed over to the Circle Officer City.