Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) : A fire broke out at a closed godown in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi due to a short circuit on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Fire tenders were called to the spot and the fire was brought under control.

Earlier on Wednesday night, a fire broke out in shops in Tugalpur village, Greater Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar. A fire broke out in 5-6 shops in Tugalpur village, Greater Noida. We took immediate action and the fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, the Chief Fire Officer told. (ANI)